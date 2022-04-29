Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ETTX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,362. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.17. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.60.

Several brokerages have commented on ETTX. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $1.80 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.80 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.15.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant pathogens in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pneumonia and bloodstream infections caused by carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii.

