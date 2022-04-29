Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Now Covered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $136.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Get Entergy alerts:

NYSE:ETR opened at $122.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Entergy has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $126.82.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

In related news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,350 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $150,903.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,319 shares of company stock valued at $25,360,986. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Entergy by 102.9% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.