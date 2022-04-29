Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 100,254 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.78.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $8,167,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA grew its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 103.2% in the third quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,597,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after purchasing an additional 811,618 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,012,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 587,478 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 12.1% in the third quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,626,000 after purchasing an additional 271,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,133,000. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

