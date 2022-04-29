EQT (NYSE:EQT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,392,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,725,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.19. EQT has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s payout ratio is presently -11.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in EQT by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 54,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 146,527 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in EQT by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in EQT by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 410,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in EQT during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.91.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

