Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.980-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.31 billion-$1.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.32 billion.Equifax also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.000-$8.300 EPS.

NYSE EFX traded down $1.34 on Friday, hitting $204.99. 44,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,154,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Equifax has a fifty-two week low of $199.63 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $223.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.67.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equifax will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EFX. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Equifax from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $274.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $260.54.

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total value of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Equifax by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Equifax by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

