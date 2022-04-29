Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $28.93-$29.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $19.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.291-$7.341 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Equinix from $780.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $852.59.

Equinix stock traded down $37.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $719.07. 49,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $662.26 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $727.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $759.49.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.83%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 60 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $666.89, for a total value of $40,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total transaction of $297,949.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164 over the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

