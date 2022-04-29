Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Price Target Cut to €42.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from €45.00 ($48.39) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
EBKOF stock opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $51.24.
Erste Group Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)
