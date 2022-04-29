Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF) Price Target Cut to €42.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Erste Group Bank (OTC:EBKOF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from €45.00 ($48.39) to €42.00 ($45.16) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EBKOF stock opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.03. Erste Group Bank has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $51.24.

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Erste Group Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.