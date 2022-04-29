Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.430-$3.550 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.770-$14.130 EPS.

ESS stock traded down $5.14 on Friday, reaching $339.97. 2,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,097. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.46. Essex Property Trust has a one year low of $278.30 and a one year high of $363.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 117.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $361.27.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,506,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,200,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,729,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,433,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.