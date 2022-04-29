Ether Zero 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $195.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $65,638.03 and approximately $195.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ether Zero has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,857.99 or 0.07331342 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00076767 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

