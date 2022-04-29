ETHPad (ETHPAD) Price Tops $0.0103 on Major Exchanges

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 28th. ETHPad has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and $508,837.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHPad coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ETHPad has traded down 36.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00042580 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,928.17 or 0.07367738 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000161 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00054467 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ETHPad Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ETHPad

