Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Shares Up 8.8% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating) shares shot up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $12.16 and last traded at $11.97. 11,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 906,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on EB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Eventbrite news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Eventbrite during the third quarter worth about $57,508,000. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Eventbrite by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,937,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,539 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,164,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,645,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Eventbrite by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,616,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,193,000 after acquiring an additional 644,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.76 and its 200-day moving average is $15.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Eventbrite Company Profile (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc operates a self-service ticketing and experience technology platform that serves event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.