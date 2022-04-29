Everest Price Hits $0.22 (ID)

Everest (ID) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Everest has a market cap of $26.16 million and approximately $580,645.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everest has traded up 53.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everest

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Everest Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

