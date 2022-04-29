EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.52-$2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $597-$605 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.16 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EVERTEC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NYSE EVTC traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 460,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,123. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. EVERTEC has a 12 month low of $37.39 and a 12 month high of $51.06.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

In related news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 29,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total value of $1,177,725.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,858.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $80,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,341 shares of company stock worth $8,080,318. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $793,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter valued at $944,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

