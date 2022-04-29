EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EVgo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Capital One Financial cut EVgo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Get EVgo alerts:

NYSE EVGO opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.80. EVgo has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $19.59.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVGO. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in EVgo by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,991,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,678,000 after buying an additional 1,293,481 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,720,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,123,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,089,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 9,319.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.