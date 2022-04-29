ExclusiveCoin Price Tops $0.0319 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 28th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market cap of $186,544.98 and $61.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 32% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003450 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000640 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 41.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00011754 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

