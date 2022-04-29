ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.40-5.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.315-1.335 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

NASDAQ EXLS traded down $7.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,167. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.68 and a 200 day moving average of $131.96. ExlService has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $154.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.04 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ExlService will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.00.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan acquired 1,263 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.04 per share, for a total transaction of $171,818.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anita Mahon bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $138.05 per share, for a total transaction of $158,757.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ExlService by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $721,873,000 after purchasing an additional 151,555 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ExlService by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of ExlService by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in ExlService by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,734,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

