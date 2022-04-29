Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EXFY. Zacks Investment Research raised Expensify from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Expensify from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Expensify from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Shares of EXFY opened at $15.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.51. Expensify has a 52 week low of $14.34 and a 52 week high of $51.06.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.38). As a group, analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

