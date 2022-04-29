Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.12-0.18 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-275 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $304.76 million.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 84,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,182. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40. Extreme Networks has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 115.23%. The business had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Extreme Networks from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.63.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $311,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $126,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,900. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Extreme Networks by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 85,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 105,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

