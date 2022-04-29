F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on F5 from $270.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on F5 from $227.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.15.

FFIV stock opened at $175.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.07. F5 has a 52 week low of $167.17 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.20 million. F5 had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5 will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.30, for a total value of $219,132.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,435 shares in the company, valued at $19,649,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total value of $33,622.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,529 shares of company stock worth $2,916,796 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 in the first quarter worth about $95,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

