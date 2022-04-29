Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $129.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their target price on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.75.

NYSE FN opened at $100.73 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $566.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Fabrinet by 33.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

