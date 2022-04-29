Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,211,000. F3Logic LLC raised its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 94,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Jo Ellen Hornish purchased 1,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.37 per share, for a total transaction of $38,275.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FMAO opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $493.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.50. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.26 and a 1-year high of $41.64.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

