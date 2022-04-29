Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 16.07%.
Shares of FMNB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,239. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $526.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.93. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on FMNB shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
