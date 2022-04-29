Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 16.07%.

Shares of FMNB stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,239. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average of $17.65. The stock has a market cap of $526.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.93. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 118.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FMNB shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.