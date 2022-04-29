FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. FARO Technologies updated its Q2 guidance to $(0.17)-$0.04 EPS.

Shares of FARO stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,337. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.18. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $620.69 million, a PE ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FARO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,917,000. State Street Corp grew its position in FARO Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,146,000 after buying an additional 68,522 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in FARO Technologies by 102.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 45,714 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in FARO Technologies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 338,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,674,000 after buying an additional 25,908 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in FARO Technologies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,407,000 after buying an additional 14,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FARO shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

