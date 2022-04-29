Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives $27.56 Average PT from Analysts

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.56.

FSLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 9,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $275,803.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $96,881.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,968 shares in the company, valued at $5,831,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,428 shares of company stock valued at $996,487 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fastly by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,979,000 after buying an additional 528,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fastly by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,117,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,425,000 after acquiring an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,363,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Fastly by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,084,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,906,000 after purchasing an additional 630,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,049,000 after purchasing an additional 80,995 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

FSLY stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.93. Fastly has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

