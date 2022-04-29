Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Price Target Lowered to €38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from €48.00 ($51.61) to €38.00 ($40.86) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FURCF. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €53.00 ($56.99) to €44.00 ($47.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.14) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Faurecia S.E. from €55.00 ($59.14) to €50.00 ($53.76) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Faurecia S.E. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

OTCMKTS:FURCF remained flat at $$25.03 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 636. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53. Faurecia S.E. has a 1 year low of $23.32 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

