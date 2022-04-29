Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Federal Signal posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.20.

Shares of FSS stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,633. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Federal Signal has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $48.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.09%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,069,000 after buying an additional 405,563 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,377 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,780,000 after purchasing an additional 91,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,830,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,329,000 after acquiring an additional 89,942 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,765,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $76,501,000 after acquiring an additional 75,758 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,486,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,425,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.