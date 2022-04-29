Fei Protocol (FEI) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00041803 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.39 or 0.07266814 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00052083 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Buying and Selling Fei Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fei Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fei Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

