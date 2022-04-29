Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNF. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of FNF opened at $40.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $48.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 25.23%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.85%.

In other news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.