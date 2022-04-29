Financial Comparison: New Concept Energy (GBR) versus Its Competitors

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) is one of 278 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare New Concept Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for New Concept Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A New Concept Energy Competitors 2222 10958 15746 620 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 19.23%. Given New Concept Energy’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe New Concept Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Concept Energy’s rivals have a beta of 1.34, suggesting that their average stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Concept Energy and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $100,000.00 $70,000.00 128.56 New Concept Energy Competitors $8.99 billion $558.24 million 2.94

New Concept Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. New Concept Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares New Concept Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy 68.63% 1.58% 1.52% New Concept Energy Competitors -14.35% 0.23% 6.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.8% of New Concept Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New Concept Energy rivals beat New Concept Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About New Concept Energy (Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc. in May 2008. New Concept Energy, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

