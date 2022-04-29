Findel (LON:FDL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $233.00

Findel plc (LON:FDL – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 233 ($2.97) and traded as high as GBX 233 ($2.97). Findel shares last traded at GBX 233 ($2.97), with a volume of 7,031 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 622.80, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of £201.41 million and a PE ratio of 8.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 233 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 233.
Findel Company Profile (LON:FDL)
