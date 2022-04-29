Finning International (TSE:FTT) Given New C$46.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

FTT has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on Finning International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.30.

Finning International stock opened at C$36.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$35.37. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of C$29.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.22.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Finning International will post 2.7099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 4,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.31, for a total transaction of C$187,418.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,211,093.65. Also, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total value of C$115,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$38,384.50. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,214 shares of company stock worth $542,250.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

