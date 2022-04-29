FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Gap Up to $3.67

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.67, but opened at $3.95. FinVolution Group shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 1,051 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is a boost from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

