FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Gap Up to $3.67

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.67, but opened at $3.95. FinVolution Group shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 1,051 shares trading hands.
Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.82.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 11.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth $47,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 33,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FinVolution Group Company Profile (NYSE:FINV)
FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.
