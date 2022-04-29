FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Gap Up to $3.67

Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.67, but opened at $3.95. FinVolution Group shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 1,051 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FinVolution Group from $7.27 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 71,070 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FinVolution Group Company Profile (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.