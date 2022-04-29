Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Finward Bancorp had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 9.25%.

FNWD traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.88. 47,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,546. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49. Finward Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $166.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Finward Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Finward Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Finward Bancorp ( OTCMKTS:FNWD Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 116,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,399,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 3.36% of Finward Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FNWD shares. Stephens initiated coverage on Finward Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finward Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest and interest bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

