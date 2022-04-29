Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Invests $210,000 in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,803,000 after buying an additional 179,202 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after buying an additional 26,285 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 273,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 45,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $749,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.41.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

