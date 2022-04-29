Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Invests $283,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.04.
NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $148.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.52 and a 200 day moving average of $162.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.16%.
QUALCOMM Company Profile (Get Rating)
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.
