Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 889,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,919,000 after buying an additional 70,322 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 57,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,507,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares during the last quarter. Third Security LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 39,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,591,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE D opened at $83.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.18. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

Dominion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.