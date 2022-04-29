Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes $183,000 Position in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in Latch by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Latch by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,651,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475,333 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Latch by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,986 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Latch by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,045,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,325,000 after acquiring an additional 174,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Latch by 981.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 744,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LTCH shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Latch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.22.

Latch stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. Latch, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $6.41.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Latch, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

