Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Takes $224,000 Position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $33.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.67. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $39.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.