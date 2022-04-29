First BanCorp. (FBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 10th

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.
First BanCorp. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 117.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First BanCorp. has a payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.
FBP opened at $14.48 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20.
In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in First BanCorp. by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 816,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 147,562 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 33,552 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 743,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 410,345 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
