First BanCorp. (FBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on June 10th

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the bank on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

First BanCorp. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 117.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First BanCorp. has a payout ratio of 24.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First BanCorp. to earn $1.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

FBP opened at $14.48 on Friday. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $218.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.55 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 30.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in First BanCorp. by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 816,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,259,000 after purchasing an additional 147,562 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,329,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,321,000 after acquiring an additional 33,552 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 743,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 410,345 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

