First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,300 shares, a growth of 201.4% from the March 31st total of 83,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 280.3 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $15.14.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

