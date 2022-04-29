First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

FCNCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $964.00.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $660.33. 453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,901. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.10. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $610.67 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $691.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $781.96.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 66.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.49%.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider West Ludwig purchased 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $287,021. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,823,000 after acquiring an additional 170,913 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $96,260,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,712,000 after purchasing an additional 132,283 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $83,387,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,513,000 after acquiring an additional 92,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.