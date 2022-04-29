First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
FCNCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $964.00.
NASDAQ:FCNCA traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $660.33. 453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,901. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.10. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $610.67 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $691.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $781.96.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is 3.49%.
In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Harold Lee Durham, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider West Ludwig purchased 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $725.86 per share, for a total transaction of $108,879.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 2,322 shares of company stock valued at $287,021. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $584,823,000 after acquiring an additional 170,913 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth $96,260,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 271,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,712,000 after purchasing an additional 132,283 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth $83,387,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 183,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,513,000 after acquiring an additional 92,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
