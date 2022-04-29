First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

Shares of FFNW traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.76. First Financial Northwest has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $152.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Financial Northwest stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) by 55.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of First Financial Northwest worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

