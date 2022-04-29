First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.24%.

FFNW traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 581 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. First Financial Northwest has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76. The company has a market cap of $152.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.21%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Financial Northwest stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FFNW Get Rating ) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,575 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 1.27% of First Financial Northwest worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

