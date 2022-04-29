First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 22.25%.

Shares of FGBI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.00. 15,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,880. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.49 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.37. First Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $25.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 42.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 12,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

