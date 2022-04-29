First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FHB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Hawaiian from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Compass Point downgraded First Hawaiian from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $31.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.09.

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 23,740 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth $38,075,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,616,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,500,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the third quarter worth $50,000.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

