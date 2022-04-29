First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 29.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FIBK traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.52. 1,147,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,346. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,634 shares of company stock worth $841,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 31,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 130,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after buying an additional 60,916 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

