First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS.

Shares of FRME stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 242,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,035. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.10. First Merchants has a 1-year low of $37.67 and a 1-year high of $48.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRME. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Merchants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Merchants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

