First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

First Mid Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 6.7% per year over the last three years. First Mid Bancshares has a payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Mid Bancshares to earn $3.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Shares of First Mid Bancshares stock opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.43. First Mid Bancshares has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The company has a market capitalization of $769.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.90.

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMBH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 61.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

