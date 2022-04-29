First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$42.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE:FN traded down C$0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$36.32. 57,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,562. The company has a quick ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,176.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.21. First National Financial has a one year low of C$35.65 and a one year high of C$53.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a PE ratio of 11.50.

First National Financial ( TSE:FN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$339.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$174.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First National Financial will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.79%.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. bought 13,613 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$40.41 per share, with a total value of C$550,101.33. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,736,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$312,624,974.07.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company's residential mortgages, includes single family and multi-unit. It provides its services online. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

